82 roads either closed or under caution across our region

The Northern Rivers’ road network continues to be under considerable pressure because of recent weather events and ongoing rain in particular.

There is still major infrastructure out from fires over the 2019-20 summer.

And there is routine and major work being carried out across the region.

Here is a list of roads closed and with cautions in place as of Monday, January 11.

BALLINA SHIRE COUNCIL

Closed

1. River Drive, at Carrs Bridge, Keith Hall (Closed)

ROAD CLOSED - Roadworks Ballina Shire Council is replacing Carrs Bridge on River Drive, Keith Hall. Works will start on Wednesday 6 January 2021 and will take six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Caution

1. Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek (Caution)

WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

2. Pearces Creek Bridge @ Eltham Road, Pearces Creek (Caution)

CAUTION - LOAD LIMITS APPLY A reduced load limit has been introduced for Pearces Creek Bridge on Eltham Road, Pearces Creek. From 6 July the new load limits are: Single axle - 3.5 tonnes Tandem axle - 4.0 tonnes Tri axle - 4.5 tonnes

3. Watson’s Lane @ Emigrant Creek (Caution)

WATER OVER ROAD - Proceed with Caution

BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL

Caution

1. Durrumbul Road (Caution)

Council staff working on today. If It’s Flooded Forget It.

2. Huonbrook Road (Caution)

Water over causeway, staff have advised a washout near the causeway. Motorists advised to use extreme caution. If It’s Flooded Forget It!

3. Palmwoods Road (Caution)

Unconfirmed report that road is cut by water. DO NOT ENTER FLOODWATER - PROCEED WITH EXTREME CAUTION

4. Tickles Road (Caution)

Proceed with extreme caution water over Causeway - If Its Flooded Forget It

5. Upper Main Arm Road (Caution)

Drivers should still take caution and drive SLOWLY at the approaches on Causeways 12 & 14 Other causeways have water over them which will rise rapidly IF IT’S FLOODED FORGET IT

6. Upper Wilsons Creek Road (Caution)

Water over causeways also trees across road. Proceed with extreme caution. If It’s Flooded Forget It!

7. Wanganui Road (Caution)

Soft sections in road and causeway approaches washed out â€“ Proceed with extreme caution. Council staff have placed bollards however motorists should avoid the area where possible. If It’s Flooded Forget It!

8. Whian Rd - Eureka (Caution)

Proceed with extreme caution water over Causeway - If Its Flooded Forget It

KYOGLE COUNCIL

Closed

1. Baileys Bridge Road (Closed)

CLOSED - High water levels at bridge over Richmond River

2. Ferndale Road (Closed)

CLOSED - water over bridge - Richmond River

3. Iron Pot Creek Road (Closed)

Montgomerys Bridge (Closed)

CLOSED TO ALL VEHICLES - remains open to pedestrian traffic - detour via Ghinni Ghi Road and Logans Bridge Road

R.F. O’Reilly Bridge (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 11.45km from Ettrick Road

Timber Bridge 11.7m Long (Caution)

10 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 17.59km from Ettrick Road

4. Lions Road (see also Gradys Creek Road) (Closed)

Border crossing - Running Creek Road (Closed)

CLOSED - QLD border closed due to COVID restrictions - access to Queensland remains available via Summerland Way/Mount Lindesay Highway

5. Old Tweed Road (Closed)

Bridge closed. No through access to National Park

Caution

1. Bingeebeebra Creek Road (Caution)

Adams No. 1 Bridge (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 4.29km from Bruxner Highway

2. Capeen Creek Road (Caution)

Capeen Creek No. 1 Bridge (Caution)

5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 4.25km from Duck Creek Road

Capeen Creek No. 2 Bridge (Caution)

5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 4.4km from Duck Creek Road

Capeen Mill Bridge (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 100m from Duck Creek Road

3. Clarence Way (Caution)

Culmaran Creek (Caution)

CAUTION - Caution advised during and following periods of heavy rainfall

Minnies Creek Bridge (Caution)

10t load limit. 20km/h speed limit

South of Woodenbong Golf Club (Caution)

Clarence Way is open with caution due to burning trees.

Tunglebung (Caution)

CAUTION - Caution advised during and following periods of heavy rainfall

Road reopened after accident (Open)

Clarence Way open.

4. Collins Creek Road (Caution)

Railway overbridge (Caution)

Load limits in place on railway overbridge - 8 tonne rigid, 33 tonne semi-rigid

5. Collins Valley Road (Caution)

Bridge over railway line (Caution)

8 tonne load limit in place on road over railway line - approximately 97 metres from Summerland Way

Lynchs Creek Bridge (Caution)

20 tonne load limit on bridge near Lynches Creek Hall

6. Duck Creek Road (Caution)

Curtis Dip Bridge (Caution)

Curtis Dip Bridge - 20 tonne load limit

7. Edenville Road (Caution)

Cedar Point Bridge (Caution)

20t load limit on Cedar Point Bridge

8. Ghinni Ghi Road (Caution)

Culvert installation (Closed)

New culvert being installed at Ghinni Ghi Rd 7km from Iron Pot Creek Rd between 8:30am & 3pm, Thursday, 10th December

Peter Fin Bridge (Caution)

25 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 1.07km from Iron Pot Creek Road

9. Gooleys Road (Caution)

Gooleys Bridge (Caution)

30 tonne load limit in place on Gooleys Bridge

10. Hayes Road (Caution)

Timber bridge (Caution)

OPEN WITH CAUTION - bridge approaches have sustained damage

11. Hootons Road (Caution)

Hootons Bridge over Clarence River (Caution)

9 Tonne load limit for rigid vehicles, 12 tonne for semi rigid vehicles.

12. Larsson Road (Caution)

Timber Bridge 9.1m Long (Caution)

5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - 6.3km from Tunglebung Creek Road

13. Old Cob O Corn (Caution)

Old Cob O Corn Bridge (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - Approximately 1.95km from Ettrick Road

14. Old Lawrence Road (Caution)

Old Lawrence No.1 Bridge (Caution)

5 tonne load limit in place on bridge approx. 3.6km from Clarence Way

15. Phelps Road (Caution)

Crane Bridge (Caution)

20 tonne load limit on Crane Bridge (approx. 300m from Killaloe Road)

16. Risk Road (Caution)

The Risk Station Bridge (Caution)

20 tonne load limit on The Risk Station Bridge (approx. 700m from Summerland Way)

17. Ryans Creek Road (Caution)

Cooks Bridge - Ryans Creek Road (Closed)

BRIDGE CLOSED - bridge 3.4km from Bingeebeebra Road

Ryans Creek Road No. 3 Bridge (Caution)

5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - Approximately 2.68km from Bingeebeebra Road

18. Sandy Creek Road (Caution)

Sandy Creek Road Bridge (Caution)

Bridge closed approx. 2.4km from Clarence Way - fair weather sidetrack in place

19. Saunders Road (Caution)

Saunders Bridge (Caution)

25 tonne load limit in place on Saunders Bridge, approximately 400m from intersection with Sextonville Road

20. Slaters Road (Caution)

Slaters Road Bridge (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - Approximately 150m from Afterlee Road

21. Tunglebung Creek Road (Caution)

Armstrongs Bridge (Caution)

5 TONNE LOAD LIMIT ON BRIDGE - Approximately 3.73km from Clarence Way

Maslens No.2 Bridge (Caution)

15 tonne load limit on Maslens No.2 Bridge (approx.9.5km from Clarence Way)

Secombes Bridge No.2 (Caution)

20 TONNE LOAD LIMIT - Secombes Bridge No.2, approximately 6.4km from the intersection with Clarence Way

22. Wyndham Road (Caution)

Bridge (Caution)

7 tonne load limit on bridge approx. 160m from intersection with Eden Creek Road

Wyndham Creek Bridge (Caution)

10 tonne load limit - bridge 3.4km from intersection with Eden Creek Road

23. Yabbra Road (Caution)

Haystack Creek Bridge (Caution)

Haystack Creek Bridge (approx. 7.3km from Clarence Way) closed but sidetrack in place - construction of a new bridge will be completed in the 2020/21 financial year. 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT.

Roadworks

1. Tabulam Road (also known as Bottle Creek Road) (Roadworks)

Roadworks (Roadworks)

Rehabilitate sealed road.

Pre-Closure

1. Roxy Lane (Pre-Closure)

TEMPORARY CLOSURE - closed from intersection with Stratheden Street to northern boundary of Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall - 7am to 1pm, Saturday 9 January 2021 to accommodate activities associated with the Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition

2. Stratheden Street (Pre-Closure)

TEMPORARY CLOSURE - closed from Summerland Way to Roxy Lane - 7am to 1pm, Saturday 9 January 2021 to accommodate activities associated with the Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition

LISMORE CITY COUNCIL

Closed

1. Kellas Street, between Unnamed Road into Parkwalk Drive and the entrance to the University, Lismore (Closed)

Closed due to major roadslip.

2. Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon (Closed)

Bridge closed - please use sidetrack. Thank you for your patience.

Caution

1. Blue Knob Road, at Pratt Bridge (Caution)

Thank you for your patience.

2. Crofton Road South of Hensen Road, Nimbin (Caution)

Culvert washout - drive with caution. Thank you.

3. Moffits Road, McMullan Bridge, Nimbin (Caution)

Thank you.

4. Nimbin Road (Caution)

Sibley Street, Nimbin (Closed)

Road Closed due to FLOOD WATERS. Please do not drive through Flood Waters. Thank you

Nimbin Road, south of Shipway Road (Caution)

Should subsidence traffic control under traffic lights reduce to single lane (closing north bound lane). Thank you for your patience.

5. Town Bridge Side Track, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon (Caution)

Town Bridge Side Track. Thank you for your patience..

RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL

Closed

1. Bora Codrington Road (Closed)

Bora Codrington Road (Closed)

BRIDGE BURNT OUT - BRIDGE CLOSED - Myall Creek Road to Springville Road - INDEFINITELY

2. Broadheads Road (Closed)

ROAD CLOSED - Between Mongogarie Road & Skaines Road - LARGE SINKHOLE NEAR THE BRIDGE - DO NOT PROCEED

3. Coraki Ellangowan Road, Coraki (Closed)

Coraki Ellangowan Road West Coraki (Closed)

SANDY CREEK BRIDGE - 500m East of Springville Road - BRIDGE DAMAGED and BRIDGE CLOSED - Indefinately

Sandy Creek Bridge, West Coraki (Closed)

BRIDGE CLOSED - DAMAGED - 500m East of Springville Road - Sandy Creek Bridge - INDEFINITELY

4. Mount Marsh Road (Closed)

Mount Marsh Road (Closed)

BRIDGE BURNT OUT - BRIDGE CLOSED - Side Track for Light Vehicles Only

Mount Marsh Road (Caution)

OPEN - Water has subsided. Road now open. Please drive with care and be alert for possible changes to road conditions such as damage to road surface and debris on road.

Caution

1. Bungabee Road (Caution)

Bungabee Road (Caution)

BRIDGE DAMAGED 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT - LIGHT VEHICLES ONLY - 500m North of Lismore Kyogle Road - Indefinitely

2. Elliots Road (Caution)

Elliots Road *Unnamed Bridge* (Caution)

BRIDGE DAMAGED 2 TONNE LOAD LIMIT - LIGHT VEHICLES ONLY - 11.5km off Summerland Way (4.0km of Bungawalbyn Whipoire Rd) - Indefinitely

3. Old Tenterfield Road (Caution)

Old Tenterfield Road (Caution)

CAUTION - WATER OVER CAUSEWAY - DO NOT PROCEED THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

Old Tenterfield Road (Roadworks)

WEED SPRAYING - Whole road - Road Works Signage in place SHOULDER CLOSED - Monday 11 January to Friday 15 January 2021

TWEED SHIRE COUNCIL

Closed

1. Bay Street (Closed)

QLD border closure in place - no access across border. Follow QLD police instructions. For more information refer covid19.qld.gov.au or phone 134268.

2. Crescent Street, Cudgen (Closed)

Road closed between Altona Road and Murraya Way, as a part of the Kingscoast civil works, until mid-January.

3. Florence Street (Closed)

QLD border closure in place - no access across border. Follow QLD police instructions. For more information refer covid19.qld.gov.au or phone 134268.

4. Kent Street (Closed)

QLD border closure in place - no access across border. Follow QLD police instructions. For more information refer covid19.qld.gov.au or phone 134268.

5. Letitia Road (Closed)

Road closed due to COVID19 restrictions until 22 February 2021. For more information refer to Council meeting of 19 November 2020 on Council’s website.

6. Tomewin Road (Closed)

QLD border closure in place - no access across border. Follow QLD police instructions. For more information refer covid19.qld.gov.au or phone 134268.

Caution

1. Boyds Bay Bridge - Tweed Heads (Caution)

Intermittent closures of northbound Kennedy Dr exit lane by Transport for NSW for bridge pile remediation works. Lane will be closed for between 4 & 6 hours per day, one to two days a week until end of year

2. Cudgen Rd - Tweed Valley Hospital (Caution)

Tweed Valley Hospital development in progress. Possible delays on Cudgen Road during construction.

3. Ducat Street / Miles Street (Caution)

24/7 staffed vehicle checkpoint. QLD border restrictions in place. Border passes required. Follow QLD police instructions. For more information refer covid19.qld.gov.au or phone 134268.

4. Dungay Creek Road (Caution)

Flood damaged causeways

5. Glengarrie Road (Caution)

Storm damaged pavement and bitumen surface on sharp bend. Use caution

6. Hogans Road (Caution)

Road reduced to one lane with Give Way signage due to flood damage. Use caution

7. Hogans Road (Caution)

Causeway damaged due to flooding

8. Kyogle Road at Kunghur (Caution)

Road damaged by flood water use caution TSC staff on site doing repairs

9. M1 Pacific Motorway and Gold Coast Highway (Caution)

24/7 staffed vehicle checkpoint. QLD border restrictions in place. Border passes required. Follow QLD police instructions. For more information refer covid19.qld.gov.au or phone 134268.

10. Numinbah Road (Caution)

From 2 Jan 21 8am-4pm (QLD time) 7 days a week staffed vehicle checkpoint. QLD border restrictions in place. Border passes required. Follow QLD police instructions. For more information refer covid19.qld.gov.au or phone 134268.

11. Stuart Street / Griffith Street (Caution)

24/7 staffed vehicle checkpoint. QLD border restrictions in place. Border passes required. Follow QLD police instructions. For more information refer covid19.qld.gov.au or phone 134268.

12. Urliup Road (Caution)

Landslip near No.913, road open to through traffic with caution.

13. Urliup Road (Caution)

Use caution at low causeways due to flash flooding.

TENTERFIELD SHIRE COUNCIL

Closed

1. Hootons Rd (Closed)

Bridge over Clarence River (Closed)

Road closed. Bridge is being replaced by Kyogle Council, works commencing 20th May 2020. Works will take up to 4 months to complete.

Caution

1. Beaury Creek Rd (Caution)

Bridge 51542 over Beaury Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 30 Tonnes & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

2. Black Swamp Rd (Caution)

Bridge over Cataract River (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 10 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 5 Tonne) & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

3. Bushy Drive (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 10 Tonnes & speed limit reduced. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

4. Leech’s Gully Rd (Caution)

Bridge over Washpool Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 16 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 5 Tonne) & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

5. McLeods Creek Rd (Caution)

Bridge over McLeods Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 5 Tonnes GVM & speed restriction signage in place. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

6. Mount Lindesay Road (Caution)

Boonoo Boonoo Bridge (Caution)

Width limit of 3m & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this width should seek alternate route.

Legume to Woodenbong Road Upgrade (Roadworks)

Major road upgrade. Motorists may experience short term delays. Signage in place. Obey onsite traffic controllers.

7. Mt Speribo Rd (Caution)

Bridge over railway on Mt Speribo Road (Caution)

Bridge is load limited to 25 Tonne GVM. If vehicle exceeds weight limit please seek alternate route.

8. Paddys Flat Road (Caution)

Bridge No 67161 over Unnamed Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 14 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 6 Tonne) & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

Bridge over Kangaroo Creek (Caution)

GMV Load Limit of 10 Tonnes (Axle Load Limit 5 Tonne) & speed limit reduced to 20km/hr. Vehicles over this GMV should seek alternate route.

Bridge over unnamed creek (Caution)

Temporary Bridge in place. 3 meter width restriction applies. Proceed with caution.

Roadworks

1. Castlerag Rd (Roadworks)

Roadworks. Motorists may experience short term delays. Signage in place. Obey onsite traffic controllers.

2. Rouse Street (Roadworks)

Rouse Street/New England Highway (Roadworks)

Commencing 28 September 2020 to 28 November 2020. Water mains replacement project between Miles Street to Clifton Street. Single lane closure along the work site, with traffic control in place. Motorists may experience up to 15 minute delays.

Rouse Street between Manners & Molesworth Street (Pre-Closure)

Rouse Street (New England Highway) will be closed 25 April 2019 from 10.30am to 11.0am for ANZAC Day March

3. Wallaroo Range Rd (Roadworks)

Wallaroo Range Road Bridge (Roadworks)

Bridge replacement works, side track in place to allow for continued traffic flow.