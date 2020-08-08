80+ PHOTOS: Coastal Premier League action in Coffs

North Coast Football action from the round 7 Coastal Premier League clash between Sawtell Scorpions and Taree Wildcats at Toormina Oval on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

THE Coastal Premier League rumbled on to round 7 this weekend and Coffs Harbour played host to some epic football across the grounds.

Check out some of the action in our epic gallery below:

Taree Wildcats and Sawtell Scorpions were both late inclusions into the inaugural year of the competition and both had a point to prove when they met at Toormina Oval on Saturday.

Tensions were high as the two young sides jostled for supremacy, and tempers started to boil over with a first half scuffle.

Both sides had their chances, but neither could find a way through as the game ended 0-0.

Across town surprise package Northern Storm hosted North Coast Football powerhouse Boambee Bombers but the result wasn't to go the home side's way at Korora.

Two early goals had the Bombers in the drivers seat before a second half tap in put the Storm to bed.

FULL RESULTS AS OF 7PM SATURDAY

First Grade

Port United 1 defeated by Macleay Valley Rangers 5

Northern Storm 0 defeated by Boambee 3

Port Saints 3 defeated Kempsey Saints 0

Sawtell Scorpions 0 drew with Taree Wildcats 0

Reserves

Port United 0 defeated by Macleay Valley Rangers 1

Northern Storm 1 defeated Boambee 0

Port Saints 3 defeated Kempsey Saints 1

Sawtell Scorpions 0 defeated by Taree Wildcats 2