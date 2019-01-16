Man, 77, snorted ‘cocaine’ with NRL stars and TV millionaire

It is another addition to a sorry summer for Australian sportsmen.

It is another addition to a sorry summer for Australian sportsmen.

A 77-year-old man known as "the Chich" has confirmed he was snorting cocaine in a leaked video with NRL star Corey Norman.

Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale also appeared in the video, sitting on a sofa in the swanky Kirribilli home next to Sydney publican Stu Laundy.

"Well yes it was cocaine," the Chich told The Daily Telegraph yesterday.

"I've seen it on the news and I heard the commentator say it is not incriminating.

“The Chich” told The Daily Telegraph the white powder he is seen snorting in the video was cocaine.



"It is no big deal. I think it is something against Corey.

"That was two-and-a-half years ago or whatever it was.

"I think someone at Paramatta has got the sh*ts with him because he is going to St George this year so they want to bag him."

In 2016 Norman, 27, was sanctioned over a sex tape as well as the same white powder video, the existence of which was known at the time but was only this week published on the internet.

Stu Laundy and Kurtley Beale are seen laughing in the leaked video.

Beale's involvement was unknown until the video emerged on Monday.

He is captured laughing in the video that was allegedly used as part of a blackmail attempt to extort money from the footballer.

"We just had a few drinks and a bit of fun that's all. We didn't hurt anybody," the Chich said.

"I enjoy life. I did nothing wrong. It is not that I forced anybody to have it. I had a line, so what. It is not a big thing.

“The Chich” said the video was “no big deal”.

"The only concern I have had was for my daughter.

"She wasn't so happy with me being on television snorting with those footballers or whatever they were."

Beale meanwhile phoned Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle when the video became public to apologise and told integrity unit officials on Monday morning that he did not partake in the use of illicit substances that day.

"Rugby Australia only became aware of the vision after it had surfaced on social media on Monday afternoon and understands that it was recorded in 2016," Castle said.

"After becoming aware that the vision was being shared on social media, Kurtley contacted me last night to apologise for the negative attention the video had attracted and expressed regret at putting himself in a compromising position at that time.

Beale was at the centre of a bitter row at the end of the spring tour late last year when he and teammate Adam Ashley-Cooper were suspended for the Test match against England for breaching team rules.

The pair was stood down for bringing women back to their hotel room.