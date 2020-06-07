74KM/H OVER: Clarence police stop speeding bike

Police images of a bike caught speeding at 154km/h in an 80 zone near roadworks at the Harwood bridge.

AS traffic returned to our highway for the first long weekend after travel restrictions, a motorbike rider has been caught at high speed on Clarence roads.

NSW Police Highway patrol reported that just before 8am on Friday, police on patrol near Harwood detected a red BMW motor Cycle travelling south at 154 km/h in the signposted 80 km/h roadwork speed zone.

Police stopped the rider south of the Harwood bridge for the speeding and he was subsequently issued with a penalty notice for Exceed Speed over 45km/h totalling $2482.

His licence was suspended for six months, registration plates seized and his bike registration cancelled for 3 months.

The detection came just seven hours after the introduction of double demerit points for the long weekend.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, sent out a stern warning to “selfish” and “irresponsible” drivers.

“We’ve had bushfires, flooding and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic so we understand that people are keen to travel regionally to stimulate the local economy, particularly over the long weekend,” Mr Corboy said.

“However, there is no excuse to get behind the wheel and flagrantly flout the law. The road rules have not changed, and we make no apologies for stopping selfish road users whose irresponsible driving put themselves and others at risk.

“The message is clear - if your driving puts you or others at risk, you will be stopped, and you will face the consequences of your actions.”

Double demerits will continue until Monday night.