More than 3000 marijuana plants were seized during raids conducted under Strike Force Hyperion in the Coffs/Clarence region last week.
Crime

$7.36M of marijuana seized in Coffs/Clarence operation

Jarrard Potter
16th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Almost 4000 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of more than $7 million were seized during police raids across the NSW North Coast last week.

A NSW Police spokesman confirmed last week the Drug and Firearms Squad, assisted by Coffs/Clarence Police District, operated across the region under Strike Force Hyperion.

“As a result of the operation, officers located and seized 3680 cannabis plants from multiple properties with an estimated potential street value of more than $7.36 million,” the spokesman said.

“Five people are now being prosecuted for cannabis related offences and those matters remain before the courts.

“Inquiries under Strike Force Hyperion are continuing.”

Anyone with information about the cultivation of marijuana is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

cannabis bust clarence crime clarence police district drugs seized marijuana bust nsw police force police operation strike force hyperion
Grafton Daily Examiner

