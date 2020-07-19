70+ PHOTOS: Grafton host Coffs Harbour in epic AFL opener

Action from the under-15 boys during the opening round of the AFL North Coast season between Grafton Tigers and Coffs Coast Breakers at Ellem Oval on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

Action from the under-15 boys during the opening round of the AFL North Coast season between Grafton Tigers and Coffs Coast Breakers at Ellem Oval on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

AUSSIE rules made its return to the North Coast on Sunday with the Grafton Tigers hosting Coffs Harbour Breakers junior sides in their opening round fixtures.

The Tigers and Breakers both had their hands on a number of junior titles last year and the hunger was there for the rivals to prove their worth in round one of the AFL North Coast competition.

The under-11s and under-13s tipped off on Sunday morning before the youth girls and under-15s launched their premiership defence in 2020.

They might be small but the hits were big and the efforts even bigger as the two rivals went to battle on the hallowed turf at Grafton's Ellem Oval.

Check out the action in our huge gallery from a big day of footy below: