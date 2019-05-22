Man, 61, in high speed Gympie chase sent to jail

JAILED: Victory Heights man Gregory James Thompson, 61, was given a head sentence of 15 months in jail after a long history of road traffic offences while on parole. Please note, this is a generic photo of someone in handcuffs.

A VICTORY Heights man who evaded police and drove on the wrong side of the road while on parole and with a long traffic history won't drive again until 2023.

Gregory James Thompson, 61, appeared via video link in Gympie Magistrate's Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving uninsured and without a licence, unregistered driving and evading police.

On March 1, Gympie police were stationed on Bath Terrace at Victory Heights when they saw Thompson's vehicle with false number plates, the court heard.

They waved Thompson down, but within seconds he sped up and merged right into oncoming traffic on Sandy Creek Rd.

Police saw Thompson lose control of the vehicle on a "negotiating bend of the road". They abandoned the chase when the vehicle increased to "dangerous speeds".

That night, Thompson called Gympie police three times and confessed, the court heard.

A week later, police identified him on from his tattoo markings on CCTV footage captured near a petrol station where he later filled up.

He was arrested on March 8.

Thompson's solicitor said his client had four step-children aged 10, 11, 12 and 16 and two adult children who depended on him.

"My client has expressed great remorse for his actions," he said.

"He was on parole during the times of the offences but admitted he was doing barely well and was referred to a counselling support."

Thompson had been in custody for the past two and a half months.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said it was "very concerning" to see Thompson committing the same offences while on parole in 2016 and 2017.

"This is behaviour of an adolescent, not a man with responsibilities with four step-children," he said.

Thompson was sentenced to 15 months jail, but will be released on parole after six months.

He will be able to apply for parole on September 7.

He was disqualified from driving until May 21, 2023.