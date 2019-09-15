Menu
GOAL: Westlawn Tigers' Hayden Rothery steers home against Yuraygir United in the 13s grand final in Yamba on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan
Soccer

60+ photos from North Coast Football Clarence grand finals

Mitchell Keenan
by
15th Sep 2019 1:02 PM
CLARENCE FOOTBALL Grand FINALS: Yamba Sports Complex played host to North Coast Football's Clarence grand finals yesterday with some exciting action across the park.

14 teams from five Clarence Valley clubs battled it out for bragging rights and their respective major premierships in dramatic fashion.

Highlights for the day included the under-13 Westlawn Tigers capping off an undefeated year with a 5-1 win over Yuraygir FC and Grafton United's dramatic 1-0 win over Majos FC White in the Men's Division 2 North final.

Did we capture you in action yesterday? See for yourself in our bumper grand final gallery!

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Match reports still to come.

clarence football grafton united grand finals maclean bobcats majos fc north coast football clarence westlawn tigers yamba breakers yuraygir united
Grafton Daily Examiner

