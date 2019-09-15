60+ photos from North Coast Football Clarence grand finals

GOAL: Westlawn Tigers' Hayden Rothery steers home against Yuraygir United in the 13s grand final in Yamba on Saturday.

Mitchell Keenan

CLARENCE FOOTBALL Grand FINALS: Yamba Sports Complex played host to North Coast Football's Clarence grand finals yesterday with some exciting action across the park.

14 teams from five Clarence Valley clubs battled it out for bragging rights and their respective major premierships in dramatic fashion.

Highlights for the day included the under-13 Westlawn Tigers capping off an undefeated year with a 5-1 win over Yuraygir FC and Grafton United's dramatic 1-0 win over Majos FC White in the Men's Division 2 North final.

Did we capture you in action yesterday? See for yourself in our bumper grand final gallery!

Match reports still to come.