6 versions of the Australian dream on the Coffs Coast

First Home Loan Deposit Scheme extended: here's how it works

HOW much does one have to fork out for the average home these days? Well, the answer is ‘a fair amount’.

Setting aside units, townhouses and villas, the price of a three-bedroom house on the Coffs Coast might make first homebuyers wince, especially with recent evidence showing house prices in the region are growing at a faster rate than the rest of the country.

26 Hill St, Coffs Harbour

26 Hill St, Coffs Harbour is one of the three-bedroom Coffs Coast homes for sale. Photo: Realestate.com.au

Price: $399,000 – $425,000

Land: 341 m²

Bathrooms: 1

The pitch: Within walking distance of the CBD, schools and sporting facilities, this home offers all the appeal of 9ft ceilings, timber floorboards and a fabulous inner city feel to present a neat and tidy package.

Features include a sleep-out/office, spacious living, separate dining, second toilet and shower, carport and a lovely timber deck offering a well shaded alfresco area to relax and entertain.

4 Playford Avenue, Toormina

44 Playford Avenue, Toormina is one of the three-bedroom Coffs Coast homes for sale. Photo: Realestate.com.au

Price: $449,000

Land: 769 m²

Bathrooms: 2

The pitch: This brick and tile home is positioned on a big block overlooking a fully fenced rear yard and reserve. Needing a bit of TLC, this property would be ideally suited to first home buyers, investors or those wishing to downsize.

An upgraded kitchen overlooks the rear yard and features stainless appliances, dishwasher, breakfast bar and loads of storage.

The open plan dining and lounge area opens to an undercover veranda which is ideal for entertaining, barbecuing and relaxing.

Located close to schools, shopping centre, transport and services, this property is worth the inspection.

6 Antaries Avenue, Coffs Harbour

6 Antaries Avenue, Coffs Harbour is one of the three-bedroom Coffs Coast homes for sale. Photo: Realestate.com.au

Price: $449,000

Land: 707 m²

Bathrooms: 1

The pitch: Located just moments to Sportz Central, Bray St Shopping Centre and within walking distance to local schools and on a bus route; this low maintenance home on a level block offers an affordable opportunity.

This home offers an L-shaped living and is tiled throughout. The kitchen consists of a Smeg electric upright stove and adjoins the second family/dining area.

Spend your mornings soaking up the sun with the rear north facing, enclosed sunroom which offers an area to entertain, relax and observe the children and pets at play.

The fully fenced rear yard includes a single lock up garage with remote and drive through access and covered entertaining plus additional off-street parking and side yard access for the trailer, boat or camper.

13 Goodenough Terrace, Coffs Harbour

13 Goodenough Terrace, Coffs Harbour is one of the three-bedroom Coffs Coast homes for sale. Photo: Realestate.com.au

Price: $469,000

Land: 404 m²

Bathrooms: 1

The pitch: Whether you are a first homebuyer, investor or a retiree looking to downsize this property is a must see. Not often will you find a nice compact home such as this with such a great back yard.

The house is well planned out with internal access from the garage, plus an open plan kitchen and living area and newly renovated bathroom.

All bedrooms have built in robes and ceiling fans. Both the backyard and the frontyard are fully fenced, and this neat little double brick home has been lovingly maintained over the years.

23 O‘Neill Street, Coffs Harbour

23 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour is one of the three-bedroom Coffs Coast homes for sale. Photo: Realestate.com.au

Price: $469,000

Land: 883 m²

Bathrooms: 1

The pitch: Combining mother nature with bricks and mortar, this unique property offers a beautifully presented three bedroom home with a private rainforest outlook.

An open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area is highlighted by stunning polished timber floors. The kitchen has been recently renovated including a new stove, hotplates, pantry and plenty of storage.

The master bedroom takes full advantage of the surrounds and opens to a private pergola overlooking the gardens. All bedrooms have built-in robes with ceilings fans in bedrooms 1 and 2.

Located close to schools, shops and services, this property would be ideally suited to young families, retirees, downsizers and those with a green thumb.

50 Taloumbi Rd, Coffs Harbour

50 Taloumbi Rd, Coffs Harbour is one of the three-bedroom Coffs Coast homes for sale. Photo: Realestate.com.au

Price: $489,000

Land: 704 m²

Bathrooms: 1

The pitch: This is the perfect home for young families looking to break into a strong Coffs Harbour property market.

The brick and tile home captures plenty of natural light and is finished in a modern colour palette throughout.

It features an airconditioned lounge room with sliding door access to the rear deck, plus a combined dining / kitchen area with quality cooking appliances, dishwasher and ample cupboard space which also has back deck access.

Each of the bedrooms offer built-in robes, the master also boasts airconditioning and easy access to the bathroom with separate toilet.

Outside, the hardwood timber deck is huge and allows you to entertain in comfort while taking in a private and scenic outlook.