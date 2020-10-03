6 top tips for Coffs Coast first home buyers

WITH the potential for a coronavirus-induced exodus from the cities to the regions, getting into the local housing market could get trickier.

There are already a number of challenges people face when looking to buy their first home, but personal mortgage advisor Steve Long says the biggest barrier facing prospective buyers is insufficient planning.

Here, the Coffs Harbour Smartline mortgage advisor shares his top tips for a smooth entry to the market.

1) Work out your budget

Use a borrowing calculator to get an estimate of how much you can borrow and what your repayments could look like. Are numbers not looking great? Start budgeting to get a better idea of your finances.

Use a budget planner or a spending tracker on your banking app to look at what’s coming in vs. going out and see where you could save.

2) Research the market

Explore which neighbourhoods suit your price range by analysing the data and suburb profiles and seeing what’s on the market and what’s recently sold.

This is usually the most common area where people reassess their expectations; sometimes moving 5km further out could save a heap.

If searching on www.realestate.com.au use the ‘value guide’ on each property page to see what ‘similar’ homes have sold for.

3) Cut through the jargon

If this is your first time getting a home loan, it’s helpful to learn more about common terms that may apply to you and break down all the jargon. Learn about LVR/LMI/P&I and lots more, and know what applies to you.

If you want help face to face, a mortgage adviser can explain the ins and outs of home finance to you, so you can narrow down your options and pinpoint the right loans for your circumstances.

4) Apply for conditional (pre) approval

Conditional approval is a sign from a lender that you’re eligible to apply for a home loan up to a certain limit (subject to meeting certain conditions).

You’re under no obligation to take the loan, but it can show vendors you’re serious about buying and that you’re confident you can afford the property.

Having a conditional approval can help you act fast when you need to, giving you a better chance of locking down a property before someone else does.

Conditional approvals are generally valid for 90 days but if something changes while you’re looking for a new home – your financial situation, for example, or you need more time to find the right one – you can (and should) always renew your conditional approval. Get the right repayment estimate Get an estimate of your repayments by using our home loan repayment calculator.

5) Attend open homes

It’s time to get serious about your search and get to know local real estate agents. Almost every property search has some compromises.

So work out your non-negotiables and look for homes that tick most of the boxes.

6) Home in

When you find a property you like, organise a building and pest inspection and have a solicitor or conveyancer look over the contract (this step can help save you a lot of hassle before making an offer).

If you haven’t got conditional approval on your loan, now is the right time to apply. Talk to a mortgage adviserabout your home loan options.