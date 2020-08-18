$5k reward to bring missing dogs home

Cashew and Storm have been missing since August 9, 2020.

Cashew and Storm have been missing since August 9, 2020.

A RECORD $5000 dollar reward has been offered for the safe return of two boxer dogs after their disappearance from Tucabia earlier this month.

On Sunday, August 9, Cloe Hayward and her family arrived home to discover their two beloved pooches Storm and Cashew were missing from the property.

"Before we left, they were on the veranda just lounging about," Ms Hayward said.

"They were left home alone for around two hours and when we got back, they had disappeared.

"They have never wandered off before. They are usually waiting by the gate every time we come home if we have been out without them."

The family searched the neighbourhood in the hopes someone could shed some light on what happened.

"Sunday is a day when most people are home … but not one person had a sighting … they just vanished without a trace," she said.

Ms Hayward said she alerted Clarence Valley Council pound and, shortly after, posted the $5000 reward on social media.

Cashew and Storm's family have posted missing posters like this one in the hopes someone recognises them.

"Since we set the reward, the Facebook post has received a lot more shares and people are on the lookout for us," Ms Hayward said.

"They are big clowns as all boxers are. Cashew is still a pup and always bouncing around knocking things over and giving the frogs and lizards a hard time. Storm you would say is a sweetheart; she's very loyal and a loving gentle girl, usually a bit stand-offish towards unfamiliar people.

"They are both very much part of the family … we just want them home."

Anyone with any information relating to the disappearance of Storm and Cashew are asked to contact 0423 227 620 or 0459 408 334.