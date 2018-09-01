Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Destinations

$59 FLIGHTS: Fly Bali, Melbourne, Sydney and more for cheap

1st Sep 2018 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:31 AM

A MAJOR airline has launched its spring sale today offering cheap flights out of the Sunshine Coast.

Jetstar is serving up $59 flights from the Sunshine Coast Airport to Sydney, $78 to Melbourne and $78 to Adelaide.

The sale also caters to those looking to venture to a more exotic location, with $288 flights to Bali via Sydney.

You better get in quick though, with the hot spring offer ending on Tuesday, September 4.

Check out the full list of fares a book a flight here.

Related Items

cheap flights editors picks flights holidays jetstar travel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    RMS tight lipped on bypass progress

    premium_icon RMS tight lipped on bypass progress

    News The Coffs Harbour Mayor is worried we will get a "cheap bypass".

    Measles warning issued for Mid North Coast

    Measles warning issued for Mid North Coast

    News Public Health Unit warning after infection reported on Coffs Coast.

    Ready and set to tri for gold for Australia

    premium_icon Ready and set to tri for gold for Australia

    Sport Six of our best selected in the Australian triathlon team.

    Paedophiles to face tougher penalties

    premium_icon Paedophiles to face tougher penalties

    Crime New reforms mean paedophiles will get the sentences they deserve.

    Local Partners