$550 fine for woman who jumped fence into Ballina pub

IT WAS an expensive night out for one Ballina woman, who ended her evening in the back of a police paddy wagon with a $550 fine.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the 40-year-old woman was refused entry into a Ballina pub on September 29.

But she then jumped the back fence and entered the beer garden.

"Security removed her from the beer garden but she refused to leave the front entrance of the licensed premises," Snr Const Henderson said.

"When police arrived she refused to give police any of her details and tried to walk away.

"Police restrained her and placed her in the back of a police wagon."

It was only then the woman agreed to show identification, and she was promptly issued with a $550 fine.

Snr Const Henderson said it was important for people to remember they had responsibilities when out for a drink.

"If you told that you are not allowed in a licensed premises, just walk away without making a fuss," he said.

"If you are in the licensed premises and asked to leave you must do so.

"Failure to comply with a direction from security or police can lead to a $550 infringement notice, or in serious cases, charges and bail conditions."