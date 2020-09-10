Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

51 new COVID cases in Victoria

by Hannah Moore
10th Sep 2020 8:19 AM

 

There have been 51 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Victoria and seven deaths overnight.

Thursday's numbers are a significant decrease from Wednesday, where there were 76 new cases and 11 deaths.

It also tracks well for Melbourne, as new data from the Department of Health and Human Services shows Melbourne's 14-day average is on the decline.

The 14-day average for metropolitan Melbourne fell to 74.5 on Wednesday, down from 84.8 on Monday.

If the average of new cases is between 30 and 50 by September 28, the city will be able to move to the next step out of lockdown.

Victoria's coronavirus death toll now stands at 701.

More to come

 

Originally published as 51 new COVID cases in Victoria

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Missing fishermen are alive

      Missing fishermen are alive
      • 10th Sep 2020 7:41 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘It will literally save their life’: Dog owner’s warning to Coffs

        Premium Content ‘It will literally save their life’: Dog owner’s warning to...

        Pets & Animals Lucky escape for Max as tiny killer nearly takes the life of beloved pet

        BORDER BATTLE: Desperate parents fight to see sick child

        Premium Content BORDER BATTLE: Desperate parents fight to see sick child

        Health The border ban is keeping these parents from their sick daughter

        Busy day for politicians in Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Busy day for politicians in Coffs Harbour

        Politics Anthony Albanese described The Nationals as 'shallow enablers'.

        Swimmer dies at beach north of Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Swimmer dies at beach north of Coffs Harbour

        News Despite efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene.