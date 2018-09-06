50mm+ recorded as rain soaks Mackay region

FOR the first time in months, rain has soaked the Mackay district with more than 50mm recorded in some areas overnight.

Bureau of Meteorology data shows the sky finally opened about midnight, dumping 27mm at Mackay Racecourse in just half an hour.

As at 7.30am, the BOM gauge at Mackay Racecourse had recorded 54mm while at Mackay Airport, 22.4mm has fallen so far and at Mackay's Mount Bassett weather station, a total of 16.2mm fell.

It comes after up to 200mm was dumped on Clairview, about 130km south of Mackay yesterday.

There is a 90 per cent chance of showers throughout the rest of today as a high pressure system maintains a ridge along the east coast of Queensland.

"A moist flow extends across eastern Queensland to the east of a surface trough over the interior of the state, which will weaken through today," BOM forecasters say.

"Moist onshore winds will maintain some showers near parts of the east coast into Thursday."

Despite the rain, organisers of the Greater Whitsunday Farmers are still going ahead with today's market.