$50m Lotto winner walks off the job

The mystery winner of the $50 million Oz Lotto jackpot has been found, with the Sydney tradesman walking out of work just moments after discovering his life-changing win.

The draw took place on Tuesday and because the winning entry was not registered to a Players Club card, NSW Lotteries officials had no way of contacting him to break the incredible news.

The Leumeah man, who chose to remain anonymous, checked his ticket this afternoon after hearing about the mystery winner in his area.

He told NSW Lotteries he was "speechless" and couldn't believe he was now a multi-millionaire.

"Oh my god! I don't believe it! I'm crying and laughing! Oh my god!" he said through tears.

"I just don't believe it! I'm speechless. I can't believe this has happened to me."

The Sydney man is now $50 million richer.

The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1339 were 5, 32, 22, 13, 20, 25 and 42, while the supplementary numbers were 21 and 23.

He said he was at work when he googled the winning numbers and saw they matched with his own.

"I still wasn't sure I'd won, so I called my daughter and asked her to check the numbers and she said to me 'oh my god dad, I think you've won!'," he said.

"As soon as she said that I just walked out from work. I didn't say anything. I was just thinking 'oh my god'.

"I just can't believe this. I need to go home, have a sit down and just calm down.

"Gosh I have a good life!"

Along with helping out his friends and family, the winner said he wanted to retire and spend his days fishing.

"This is just so much money. I want to help all of my family, my wife's family and my friends," he said.

He said he wanted to retire and share the win with family and friends.

"I am definitely not going to work. I want to buy a house by the beach and spend all my days fishing and golfing.

"But money is not everything to me. My friends and family mean more to me than money, so I want to use it wisely and I want to share it with them."

The winning ticket was bought from Leumeah Newsagency, with the shop owner, Ben Van Cao, saying he was ecstatic the winner had come forward.

"It's fantastic news and we're very happy. This is a small community. We look after them and they look after us" he said.

"It means a lot for a big prize like this to land in our community. People here work hard and they deserve to win.

"It has been such a busy day as everyone has been coming in to check their tickets, hoping it was them. It has been a while since we've sold a division one winning entry, so we did feel we were overdue. What an amazing winning ticket to sell!

"We wish our winner all the very best with their prize. Congratulations!"

This is the 10th division one winning entry in Oz Lotto so far this year. These 10 division one winning entries have shared $285 million in division one prize money.

In the 12 months to 30 June 2019, there were 17 division one winning Oz Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $334 million. During this time, the biggest Oz Lotto jackpot was $80 million on 25 June 2019, which was won by two division one winning entries that took home $40 million each.