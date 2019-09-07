Menu
Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay home is close to completion with the pool finished and landscaping work being done.
50m infinity pool the crowning glory on Hemsworth mansion

by GREG STOLZ
7th Sep 2019 11:34 AM
HE plays the god of thunder but perhaps Chris Hemsworth might be more at home in the role of Aquaman, if his new pool is anything to go by.

The 50m rooftop infinity pool atop the Aussie actor's $20 million mega-mansion at Byron Bay has just been filled, ready for the Hollywood star and his family to make a splash over summer.

Drone pictures taken this week reveal the shopping centre-sized hilltop home, which Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have been building at Broken Head for the past 18 months, now looks all but finished.

A bit of scaffolding and some work ladders can be seen but it appears the Hemsworths will be calling the removalists very soon.

Every god of thunder needs his throne and Hemsworth will have 10 toilets in his new abode, along with five bedrooms, seven carparks, a huge gym, home cinema, a 6m-long bar, sauna and massage rooms, butler's pantry - and storage for 26 surfboards.

The Hemsworths paid $7 million for the property in 2014 but decided to tear down the original eight-bedroom Balinese-style mansion and rebuild.

