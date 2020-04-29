50,000 cars stopped at border on Gold Coast

MORE than 50,000 motorists have been intercepted driving into Queensland at the Gold Coast, as part of the strict border entry conditions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Police have also turned around more than 1400 cars trying to cross over into Queensland who did not meet the travel conditions.

The remarkable number of cars stopped in just over a month is expected to continue for the foreseeable future as the state leads Australia in response to the spread of the deadly virus.

Drivers attempting to enter Queensland across the NSW border at Griffith Street in Coolangatta are stopped by an Australian Army officer. Photo: Scott Powick.

It's understood this coming weekend will again present challenges for police, with patrols of the M1 southbound expected to be ramped up to stop people coming more than 50kms from their homes to come to the beach over the long weekend.

Gold Coast Police District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said officers, with the assistance of partner agencies, have so far intercepted over 51,700 vehicles as part of maintaining border restrictions on the Gold Coast since March 27.

Gold Coast Police District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler and Senior Sergeant Brendan Murphy inspect barriers at Miles Street in Kirra. Photo: Scott Powick.

"Almost half of all border crossings into Queensland occur here on the Gold Coast, and our officers, along with Australian Federal Police and Australian Defence Force personnel have been working around the clock to safeguard our state," Supt Wheeler said.

"Gold Coast officers have also turned away just over 1400 motorists from entering Queensland who were not exempt under the Chief Health Officer's Border Restrictions Directive."

Supt Wheeler said they are also patrolling local businesses to make sure those shut down are secure and people are abiding by social distancing policy.

"As part of patrols, local police are also checking in on closed businesses to see if they are secure and as well as businesses that are operating in particularly at night to ensure high visibility.

"A lot of great police work is being done locally here on the Gold Coast to not only prevent the spread of COVID-19 but also to ensure our core business of keeping the community safe remains paramount," he said.

