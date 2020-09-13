50+ PHOTOS: Rising stars face off in nine goal CPL thriller

SAWTELL FC boast some of the brightest young stars in North Coast Football, but the next generation of talent in North Coast FC gave them a scare in a Coastal Premier League clash on Saturday.

The two sides were well matched on size and skill but it was Sawtell who scraped through with a 5-4 win over the NCF Academy side.

Sawtell had a strong start on home turf, scoring an early goal to set the tempo.

The home side then added two more before North Coast responded, but one more to the Scorpions made it 4-1 at the break.

North Coast had it all to do, but a momentous start gave them confidence moving forward and two quickfire goals had them right back in it.

But as the visitors went on the attack, space opened up for Sawtell and a goal late in the game was just enough to hold the youngsters.

Across town in Boambee, the Bombers welcomed the premiership winning Coffs United Lions but couldn't stake their claim as the visitors ran away with a 3-1 win.

North at Korora, Northern Storm took a resounding 4-1 win over Coffs Coast Tigers.

Coastal Premier League North Conference Results

Sawtell FC 5-4 North Coast FC

Boambee 1-3 Coffs United Lions

Northern Storm 4-1 Coffs Coast Tigers