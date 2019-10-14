Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

50 of NSW’s most cash-strapped schools revealed

Geoff Egan
by and Lillian Saleh
14th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

It may be located 1400km east of Byron Bay in the South Pacific Ocean - but Norfolk Island Central School - has the dubious honour of being NSW's most cash-strapped school.

The school - which was established in 1906 by agreement with the NSW Education Department and has 282 students - made a gross income of just $435,000 in the three years to 2017, an analysis of the most recent data from MySchool by The Daily Telegraph found.

Those figures do not include any deductions for income allocated to capital works or debt servicing.

In NSW itself, Bradfield College at St Leonards in Sydney's north had the second lowest gross income, making $563,084.

The third lowest gross income was at Lindfield Montessori Preschool which made $865,301.

 

 

The NSW schools with the lowest gross income 2015-17

Norfolk Island Central School: $435,000

Bradfield College: $563,084

Lindfield Montessori Preschool: $865,301

Marra Creek Public School: $871,129

Macdonald Valley Public School: $942,302

International Chinese School: $955,614

Mandurama Public School: $957,670

Doubtful Creek Public School: $970,076

Yanginanook School: $979,861

Thomas More Christian Montessori School: $1m

More Stories

private school fees private schools schools

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Decade as voted by the clubs

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Decade as voted by the clubs

    News GROUP 2 clubs have nominated who they thought were the best players of the past decade and we've come up with one hell of a football team based on their votes.

    ROAD FATAL: Woman dead after hitting tree

    premium_icon ROAD FATAL: Woman dead after hitting tree

    News The incident occurred about 6.30am this morning on Waterfall Way.

    Man assaulted and robbed by three people in his own home

    premium_icon Man assaulted and robbed by three people in his own home

    News THE incident occurred just before midnight yesterday.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards