5 year NAPLAN trends: How schools on the Coffs Coast rank

St Francis Xavier Primary School had higher Year 5 yearly results than any other school in the state.

AN independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best in the Year 5 and Year 9 tests between 2014 and 2018.



Over that five-year period, St Francis Xavier Primary School, in Woolgoolga, had higher Year 5 yearly results than any other school in the state, scoring an average of 2564.8 each year.



The top performing Year 9 school was Bishop Druitt College where the average yearly result was 2947.8 for the five years.



To find how each school performed between 2014 and 2018, their average scores for each year were combined and the yearly average found.



Special schools, schools with fewer than 20 students enrolled in either year, and schools that did not report any results for NAPLAN subjects in either year were excluded from the analysis.

The figures were independently compiled from the Federal Government's MySchool website.

The NAPLAN results show Bishop Druitt College was the Coffs Coast's top performing school in Year 9.



That revealed Bishop Druitt College, in Coffs Harbour, had the second highest results for Year 5s over that period, with a yearly average of 2557.8.



The third best performing Year 5 school was Casuarina Steiner School, in Coffs Harbour, with five yearly average results of 2527.6.



The second-best performing Year 9 results were at Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, in Bonville, where yearly results were 2557.8.



St John Paul College, in Coffs Harbour, had the third highest average results between 2014 and 2018 with averages of 2906.6.



Coffs Coast's 10 best performing Year 5 schools between 2014 and 2018