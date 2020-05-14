Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cattle sale in action at the Gympie Saleyards
A cattle sale in action at the Gympie Saleyards
Offbeat

Five-legged cow causes a stir at Gympie cattle sale

Staff Writer
14th May 2020 5:09 PM | Updated: 7:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE weird and the wonderful can turn up just about anywhere and at this week's Gympie store sale at the Gympie Saleyards, the weird turned up in the form of a five legged heifer.

CLICK HERE: Gympie PT goes big online

The young cow arrived on a truck with other stock to be sold but never actually went up for sale, and was returned peacefully to the property from whence she came in the same truck at the end of the day.

UPDATE: Man critical after workplace incident near Gympie on Wednesday night

File photo of cows. Milk. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS
File photo of cows. Milk. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS

But not before causing quite a stir. Her fifth leg grew down from her shoulder, was quite long, and ended in a long hoof which had never been worn down because it had never been used for walking, obviously.

We are not sure exactly where she came from and would love to know if anybody can help out with that information, or if anybody managed to grab a photo. Just email editorial@gympietimes.com

Sullivan's Livestock Sale in Gympie. File photo
Sullivan's Livestock Sale in Gympie. File photo
gympie supernatural paranormal weird animals
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs Coast families captured in ‘Front Porch Project’

        premium_icon Coffs Coast families captured in ‘Front Porch Project’

        News ‘Family time’ has never had more relevancy than it has over the last few weeks of Covid-19 isolation.

        Southern Bluefin Tuna survey reveals good news for fishers

        premium_icon Southern Bluefin Tuna survey reveals good news for fishers

        News Recreational fishers can continue to enjoy southern bluefin tuna fishing into the...

        Study shows almost 150 admitted to ICU during pandemic

        premium_icon Study shows almost 150 admitted to ICU during pandemic

        News A COLLABORATIVE study has captured national data showing the number of patients who...

        ‘Power grab’ overturned in NSW Parliament

        premium_icon ‘Power grab’ overturned in NSW Parliament

        Council News NSW Councils welcome overturn of ‘attempted power grab’.