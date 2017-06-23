$5 billion extra helps secure Gonski 2.0 school funding

PRO-GONSKI: Supporters of Gonski school funding protest against education funding reforms outside of Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker's office. Coffs Harbour, June 7, 2017.

AFTER a marathon sitting, MPs finally came to an agreement in the early hours of Friday morning over the 'Gonski 2.0' school funding package on the eve of the winter break.

An extra $5 billion, boosting the overall funding to $23.5 billion over the next decade, helped the Coalition win 10 crossbench votes in support of the reforms.

The Greens and Labor voted against it.

Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said every school in the electorate would now be better off with the needs-based funding model.

"This is a tremendous result for Cowper and I'm pleased that members of the Senate crossbench recognised the importance of getting more funding for our schools," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Finally, genuine transparent needs-based funding will be rolled out in our local schools.

"There's been a deal of discussion about numbers, but our Coalition Government is absolutely focused on putting in place policies that are going to improve educational outcomes over and above merely increasing funding.

"Hopefully this $23 billion increase can bring an end to all the lies and imaginary sums being thrown around by Labor and the Teacher's Federation."

NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser Ian Watson said reforms would leave public schools across the region under-resourced for six years or more.

"Now that the Bill has gone through, the NSW Gonski Agreement will be torn up by the Turnbull Government leading to the loss of almost $1 billion for public schools in NSW in the next two years alone," Mr Watson said.

"Let the crossbench senators and politicians like Luke Hartsuyker who supported this plan go to schools and explain why to the parents of a child who urgently needs one-on-one support with their reading, or the parent of a child who needs speech pathology.

"We will intensify our campaigning from now until the next election to get that commitment from all political parties and to hold the elected representatives of this nation to account for their decision.

"You cannot describe this plan as needs-based funding. Federal funding of a fixed 80% of private school costs and 20% of public school costs is not what the Gonski Review recommended."