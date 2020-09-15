Police, paramedics desperately tried to save boy after crash

Floral tributes are already in place at East Lismore after a fatal crash.

Floral tributes are already in place at East Lismore after a fatal crash. Aisling Brennan

UPDATE, 8.25am: POLICE performed CPR on a Lismore teenager until paramedics took over after his car crashed into a tree outside the Lismore Golf Course on Monday evening.

Unfortunately, the young man, 17-year-old Edward Allen, died at the scene.

>>> 'Devastated': Tributes flow after death of 'young gun' rugby player

Inspector David Vandergriend said they were called to the incident at Barnham St near the corner of Wyrallah Rd at around 7.05pm, only moments after the crash occurred.

"Our officers were there within minutes," he said.

"CPR was performed for 15 minutes initially by police then ambulance took over when they arrived on scene.

"Three police cars attended as well as Fire & Rescue and ambulance personnel."

Emergency services have been called to East Lismore for a crash. Aisling Brennan

Insp Vandergriend said the matter will be investigated by local police due to the fact only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

"Crime scene officers did attend and took some photographs and the scene was processed," Insp Vandergriend said.

"The investigation is still ongoing to determine the collision and the vehicle has been towed for mechanical examination."

Insp Vandergriend said the tragedy will have a big impact on the Lismore community.

"This is a time for everyone to take care on the roads, be aware of their surroundings and drive to the conditions and obviously the prevailing speed limits," he said.

"There are no second chances and everyone needs to mindful of the implications."

He said welfare is available for officers

UPDATE, Tuesday, 6.30am: A REPORT will be prepared for the Coroner after a teenage boy died in a single-vehicle crash in Lismore last night.

Shortly after 7pm, a 17-year-old boy was driving a Nissan Pulsar north along Barham Street, East Lismore, when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

He suffered critical injuries and despite the efforts of attending emergency service officers, he died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

UPDATE, 9.25pm: POLICE have confirmed that a 17-year-old male driver involved in a crash at East Lismore tonight has died.

It is understood the boy was a Lismore local.

Heartbroken friends and relatives are already attending the crash scene to lay flowers and tributes in honour of the teenager.

The teenager was the only occupant of the vehicle, which crashed head-on into a tree on Barham Street just after 7pm.

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to a serious crash at East Lismore tonight.

It is understood at least five ambulance crews, two fire trucks, police vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene near the Lismore Golf Club.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said they were called to Barham St just after 7pm.

"There has been a single vehicle crash into a tree," he said.

"One patient ... is being treated on scene for serious injuries."

Police later confirmed the driver was a 17-year-old male, not a 26-year-old as emergency services originally stated.

More to come.