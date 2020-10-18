Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 4m white shark was spotted by a dive boat passenger.
A 4m white shark was spotted by a dive boat passenger.
News

4m white shark scares dive boat crew

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Oct 2020 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of divers had an experience they will never forget when a 4m great white shark came a little too close for comfort.

According to a report made to shark spotting app Dorsal, the encounter happened near Cook Island, off Fingal Head.

"I was the last person on a dive boat getting in the water when a large shark fin swam 50-60m behind the boat," the report states.

"Recalled people in the water, but never saw the shark again."

The report stated the white shark was 4m long.

It comes after a tagged white shark was pinged eight times this morning by the receiver at Lighthouse Beach, East Ballina.

There are no SMART drumlines at Ballina or Evans Head today.

For latest shark sighting information, follow the Shark Smart Twitter page.

editors picks great white shark shark sighting
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate forest camera thefts

        Premium Content Police investigate forest camera thefts

        Crime Rural Crime squad looking for information over thefts in forest south of Grafton

        GALLERY: Cricketers back in action for 2020/21 season

        Premium Content GALLERY: Cricketers back in action for 2020/21 season

        News Region’s cricketers return for round one of NCCC Premier League.

        Fireys work to contain bushfire in Coffs

        Premium Content Fireys work to contain bushfire in Coffs

        News Fire crews are working to contain a bush fire which has broken out in Boambee.

        68yo man pinned under car in work accident

        Premium Content 68yo man pinned under car in work accident

        News Ambulance, helicopter called to treat injured man