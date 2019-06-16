Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ride Along with Ambo
Ride Along with Ambo
News

45-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

by Nic Darveniza
16th Jun 2019 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man aged in his 40s has died from critical injuries sustained in a serious motorcycle crash on private property west of Brisbane. Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Paramedics reported the man had crashed into a tree on private property on Cullendore Road, Murray's Bridge around 6:30pm.

The man suffered significant head and facial injuries in the crash.

Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Paramedics pronounced him dead on-scene.

Earlier this evening, an 18-year-old woman was flown to Brisbane after another motorcycle crash, 100 kilometres west of Warwick.

The woman was riding on private property near Kooroongarra Rd, Bringalilly, when she sustained head and leg injuries in a crash around 5pm.

A rescue helicopter transported the woman in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

She arrived shortly after 8pm.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatality motorbike crash

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    TRAGEDY: Teenage girl killed in three-car crash

    Breaking The 17-year-old female driver's Mazda wagon collided head-on with an Isuzu Vmax ute and a Mazda Ute towing a boat.

    Comets crash the Panthers' pink party in absolute thriller

    premium_icon Comets crash the Panthers' pink party in absolute thriller

    News SAWTELL nearly completed one of the greatest comebacks in history.

    Coffs' Elton tribute proves a head turner

    Coffs' Elton tribute proves a head turner

    News COFFS Harbour Can You Feel The Love Tonight?

    Woolies staff member assaulted for doing their job

    premium_icon Woolies staff member assaulted for doing their job

    News THE offender ran from the store after the assault occurred.