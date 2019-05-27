Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG ARRESTS: This year's Big Pineapple Music Festival saw 45 people arrested for drugs.
DRUG ARRESTS: This year's Big Pineapple Music Festival saw 45 people arrested for drugs. AEE Jack Gore
News

45 arrested for drugs at Big Pineapple Festival

Felicity Ripper
by
27th May 2019 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MDMA was the most prevalent drug found amongst festival-goers at this year's Big Pineapple Music Festival held on Saturday.

Cocaine, amphetamine, LSD and small amounts of marijuana were also among the drugs that led to 45 arrests.

Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins said a heightened police presence was likely behind an increase in drug arrests compared to previous years.

"We employed a drug dog and having plain clothes police officers helped as well," Sgt Wiggins said.

"Drug use seems to be on the increase a bit, but I do think it could just be down to the increased police presence."

Sgt Wiggins said the number of drug arrests made at the festival seemed to be in-line with those made at other recent music festivals in Brisbane.

"For the most part the behaviour at the Big Pineapple was excellent; they were really well-behaved," he said.

"And aside from those drug arrests we hardly any trouble at all."

big pineapple music festival drug arrests sunshine coast tactical crime squad
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Top cop in William Tyrrell case retires after stellar career

    premium_icon Top cop in William Tyrrell case retires after stellar career

    News He helped solve the state’s worst crimes, and led the investigation into the disappearance of William Tyrrell. Now Gary Jubelin is retiring - here's why.

    • 27th May 2019 2:27 PM
    New phase for Jetty Foreshores

    premium_icon New phase for Jetty Foreshores

    News It's a process that has fallen short in the past.

    • 27th May 2019 2:24 PM
    Emergency road closure as investigations continue

    premium_icon Emergency road closure as investigations continue

    News A temporary bridge will be constructed.

    Erratic truckie allegedly caught with bong and pipe

    premium_icon Erratic truckie allegedly caught with bong and pipe

    News Driver was seen swerving across lanes, failed sobriety test.