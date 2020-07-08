Menu
Border fraud charge
News

$4003 fine for man who lied to get through border

Jessica Lamb
8th Jul 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
A SYDNEY man has copped a hefty fine after he tried to lie his way into Queensland through a border checkpoint this morning.

Police have issued a stark warning after a 43-year-old man riding a bus tried to cross the border into the Gold Coast about 11am on Wednesday with an fraudulent border pass.

Officers on the Griffith St border check point in Coolangatta questioned the man about his declaration he that indicated he was travelling into Queensland for essential medical treatment.

Police said the Sydney man was in possession of false identification, did not require medical treatment and had completed the border declaration fraudulently.

The man was refused entry to Queensland and issued with an infringement of $4,003 for failing to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction.

Since 12pm on Friday, anyone entering Queensland has been required to complete a border declaration pass.

Vehicles will continue to be intercepted at random where police will verify declarations with identification.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass and is valid for seven days.

coolangatta coroanvirus nsw border qld border qld police twdcoronavirus twdcrime twdnews twdpolice
Tweed Daily News

