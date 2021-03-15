40+ venues you can spend $100 worth of free vouchers
The NSW Government’s Dine and Discover vouchers are on their way, and already many businesses on the Coffs Coast are signing up to take advantage of the free feeds and shows.
The scheme works by offering four $25 vouchers to each person over the age of 18, of which two can be used for dining in at restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs from Monday to Thursday.
The other two vouchers can be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues. These can be used 7 days a week.
The scheme has been trialled in various areas across the state and is expected to be available by the end of the month here.
In the meantime, here’s a list of all the places that have already signed up as part of the scheme on the Coffs Coast.
If there are any we’ve missed, please get in contact at dailyexaminer@news.com.au
To use the vouchers, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/dine-discover-nsw-vouchers-address-check and check if you are eligible. If so, follow the prompts through your ServiceNSW account to activate the vouchers.
Dining voucher venues
Coffs Harbour
The Big Banana
BCC Cinemas
Cex Coffs Club
Lady A Cafe
Memory Thai Restaurant
Pizza Vino
The Happy Frog
Indian Flavour Authentic Indian Cuisine
Malabou Express Cafe Bar
The Hidden Link Cafe
Cafe Bellissimo
Hoey Moey
Corner Store Cafe
The Mermaid Beach House
Element Bar
Peking Palace
Dark Arts Cafe & Bar
Northside Pizza
Creasian
Park Beach Bowls Club
Coramba
Coramba Hotel
Glenreagh
Golden Dog Hotel
Moonee Beach
The Black Apple
Moonee Beach Tavern
Nana Glen
Idle In Cafe
Sawtell
Sawtell RSL
Bellingen
Federal Hotel
The Fennel Seed
Black Bear Cafe
Raleigh
Raleigh Vineyard & Winery
Urunga
Anchors Wharf Cafe
Emerald Beach
Wired For Coffee
Woolgoolga
Ground Earth
Woolgoolga Bowling Club
Seaview Tavern
Sunset Room Woopi
Discover voucher locationsCoffs Harbour
Big Banana
BCC Cinemas
Come With Us Cruises
Montem Bike ToursSawtell
Majestic CinemasUrunga
Anchors Wharf