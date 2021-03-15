40+ venues you can spend $100 worth of free vouchers

Local businesses are being encouraged to sign up for the government's Dine & Discover program, which is rolling out this month.

Local businesses are being encouraged to sign up for the government's Dine & Discover program, which is rolling out this month.

The NSW Government’s Dine and Discover vouchers are on their way, and already many businesses on the Coffs Coast are signing up to take advantage of the free feeds and shows.

The scheme works by offering four $25 vouchers to each person over the age of 18, of which two can be used for dining in at restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs from Monday to Thursday.

The other two vouchers can be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues. These can be used 7 days a week.

The scheme has been trialled in various areas across the state and is expected to be available by the end of the month here.

In the meantime, here’s a list of all the places that have already signed up as part of the scheme on the Coffs Coast.



To use the vouchers, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/dine-discover-nsw-vouchers-address-check and check if you are eligible. If so, follow the prompts through your ServiceNSW account to activate the vouchers.

Dining voucher venues

Coffs Harbour

The Big Banana

BCC Cinemas

Cex Coffs Club



Lady A Cafe

Memory Thai Restaurant

Pizza Vino

The Happy Frog

Indian Flavour Authentic Indian Cuisine

Malabou Express Cafe Bar

The Hidden Link Cafe

Cafe Bellissimo

Hoey Moey

Corner Store Cafe

The Mermaid Beach House

Element Bar

Peking Palace

Dark Arts Cafe & Bar

Northside Pizza

Creasian

Park Beach Bowls Club

Coramba

Coramba Hotel

Glenreagh

Golden Dog Hotel

Moonee Beach

The Black Apple

Moonee Beach Tavern

Nana Glen

Idle In Cafe

Sawtell

Sawtell RSL

Bellingen

Federal Hotel

The Fennel Seed

Black Bear Cafe



Raleigh

Raleigh Vineyard & Winery

Urunga

Anchors Wharf Cafe

Emerald Beach

Wired For Coffee

Woolgoolga

Ground Earth

Woolgoolga Bowling Club

Seaview Tavern

Sunset Room Woopi

Discover voucher locations

Big Banana

BCC Cinemas

Come With Us Cruises

Montem Bike Tours

Majestic Cinemas

Anchors Wharf