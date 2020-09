There have been four new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in New South Wales up to 8pm on Tuesday - but zero community transmission.

Wednesday marks the fifth day in a row of no community transmission in the state - though Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned this number will not last forever.

There were 13,575 tests reported over the 24-hour period, compared with just 6,381 in the previous 24 hours.