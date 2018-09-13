4 degrees warmer than average: Spring has arrived

Warm and sunny weather on the way.

Warm and sunny weather on the way. Michael Nolan

WARM spring days are on the way with temperatures forecast to tip 30C on the Northern Rivers this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast 28C in Casino today, and 29C on Friday, until temperatures drop to mid 20s over the weekend. This is 3.2C above Casino's average maximum temperature.

Temperatures in Lismore will sit around 27C today, with sunny conditions.

Lismore's mean maximum temperature for September is 24.8C.

BoM forecaster Rebecca Farr said there was a high pressure system over the state bringing slightly warmer-than-average temperatures up to 4C above average.

"Today we've got a dry and gusty front moving through south-western areas," Ms Farr said.

"A high pressure ridge remaining over the Northern Rivers throughout the week is bringing light to moderate northerly winds.

"This stagnant weather system coupled with northerly winds bringing warmer air means a build in higher temperatures over the course of the week.

"Looking at temps in Lismore we are generally seeing temps in mid-high 20's until the weekend where we are expecting to see another front moving through the state bringing cooler temperatures."

She said the higher temperatures were already experienced in August.

"For Thursday we are forecasting 28-29C, but we saw temps like this is September last year so we aren't approaching any records.

"The whole week looks reasonably warm.

"As we head into Spring we expect temperatures to be gradually increasing."