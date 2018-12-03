3YO Stratum filly's debut win worth the wait

HIT THE LINE: Serene Beauty stormed home to win the Phil Lloyd Earthmoving/Tablelands Timbers 3YO Maiden Plate over 1000m at Grafton.

RACING: After a false start to her career, Serene Beauty hit the ground running to score her maiden win in scintillating fashion at Clarence River Jockey Club.

Sired by 2005 Golden Slipper winner Stratum, Coffs Harbour trainer Warren Gavenlock duly had the filly prepared as a two-year-old in April before injury forced her back into the paddock.

But there was no stopping her this time out as she produced a scintillating final sprint to win the Phil Lloyd Earthmoving/Tablelands Timbers 3YO Maiden Plate over 1000m in her first race start yesterday.

"We had her nominated as a two-year-old but she then done a bit of soft tissue damage and I had to put her out," Gavenlock said.

"I'm more than happy with her run today. I'm lucky her owners are very patient."

Starting from the widest barrier, jockey Raymond Spokes settled Serene Beauty at the rear. She was forced to work through traffic down the length of the straight before a final burst in the last 100m.

On that run, Gavenlock agreed she could be looking for a little more distance in future races.

"For sure," he said.

"We'll be looking this way or Coffs for a class one and then if she aims up we'll go to the highway with her," Gavenlock said.

"On that run, I don't know why she couldnt. This horse has always had the ability.

"We'll take her home and let her tell us. She'll obviously drop a bit of weight being a filly on a hot day like today.

"This heat is going to knock the fillies around, and us old blokes too.

"You've just got to keep them hydrated as much as possible.

Grafton race meetings have attracted the heat of late, with the mercury tipping 40 degrees yesterday, while punters were greeted with 38.2 degree temperatures during the last heatwave to hit the region for Jacaranda Cup Kensei Club Race Day on November 7.

The race meeting was the last at Grafton for 2018, with the 2019 calendar set to kick off on Sunday, January 27.