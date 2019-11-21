$3M cannabis haul as police bust NSW plantation

Two men will appear in court after police seized more than $3 million worth of cannabis plants at a rural property. Picture: NSW Police

Police have uncovered a multimillion-dollar hydroponic cannabis plantation at a farm in the far north of NSW.

Two men were arrested on Wednesday after police found more than 1000 plants in a large industrial set-up at a remote property in Korora near Coffs Harbour.

Police seized more than $3 million worth of weed as well as chemicals and hydroponic and electrical equipment.

Around 50kg of cannabis head with a street value of $330,000 was also found.

The sophisticated greenhouse set-up was busted after extensive inquiries from police.

Two men, aged 26 and 31, were arrested and charged at Coffs Harbour Police Station with supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity) and cultivate prohibited plant (large commercial quantity).

Both men were arrested at the property in Korora. Picture: NSW Police

The 31-year-old man was also charged with an outstanding warrant for cultivate prohibited plant (commercial quantity), which relate to hydroponic set-ups located at a Burwood home in March 2018 and a Toongabbie home in November 2018.

Both men were refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Police also found plenty of harvested cannabis. Picture: NSW Police

Drug and Firearms Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Michael Cook, said the cultivation of drugs in regional areas would not slip through the cracks.

"We found a sophisticated industrial greenhouse set-up at this remote property which was being used to make a profit from a large commercial cannabis crop," Mr Cook said.

"We know from experience that criminal syndicates will often reinvest profits made from the cultivation and supply of cannabis into other illicit enterprises."

They were charged with mmultiple drugs offences. Picture: NSW Police