$3500 Bunnings lockdown panic buy

Bunnings says outdoor play sets have been in ‘high demand’ for months in Melbourne.

Along with just about every other retailer that's deemed non-essential, Bunnings stores are set to close to the general public from Wednesday.

But as the coronavirus lockdown looms, Melbourne parents are swerving into store to get their hands on a very expensive and very essential lockdown item.

Mums and dads are spending thousands of dollars on kids swing sets. Bunnings' has said they are in "high demand".

The retailer's website states that a $3500 Swing Slide Climb play set - featuring two swings, a trapeze, ladder and slide - could take up to a month to be delivered.

It's the most expensive swing set you can buy from Bunnings.

A $2699 swing slide climb Everest play set is out of stock in multiple Melbourne stores.

A $1499 metal set with two swings and a climbing bar will also take a month to arrive.

Even relatively inexpensive swings are hard to come by. A $70 Swing Slide Climb baby swing set is hard to come by.

It's not just swing sets. Customers will also have to wait for cubby houses, including the $2399 Hamilton wooden house and the $1099 Spring Cottage which, with its plant holders, feature window and light above the front door, wouldn't look out of place on a tree like Toorak thoroughfare.

Bunnings confirmed to news.com.au that swings were sliding out of stores at a rate of knots in Victoria as mums and dads tried to keep the kids entertained during lockdown.

"Our outdoor play range has been in high demand over the past few months, especially across Melbourne in recent weeks," said Ally Tye, Bunnings outdoor play buyer.

"The most popular outdoor play products have been slides, cubby houses and sandpits.

"Swing sets have also been in demand, with more stock due to land in late August," Ms Tye said.

There’s a month wait for this $3500 Swing Slide Climb play set from Bunnings.



Swings sets and cubby houses might be the must-have items for some Melburnian families. But it's supermarkets that have seen the biggest surge in panic buying as the city goes into stage 4 lockdown.

Queues were seen outside major grocers, despite supermarkets being allowed to remain open throughout the restrictions.

On Sunday, supermarket giant Woolworths announced it would be reimposing buying limits on essential items in Victoria on at least 50 product categories.

"Stock will continue to flow from our distribution centres and as an essential service, Woolworths supermarkets remain open to support customers' food and grocery needs," Claire Peters, Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, said.

Panicked Melburnians queue up at their local Woolworths supermarket in Melbourne. Picture: Twitter/@jordaaaye

Most shops will be shut down for six weeks from Thursday - except for essential services such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Clothing, furniture, electronics and other shops will be shut, as will larger department stores like Kmart, Big W, Target, Myer and David Jones.

Bunnings will close to everyone but tradespeople, but will offer socially distance shop-and-collect when possible.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, bottle shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, banks, news agencies and post offices will remain open during the lockdown.

Under the new restrictions, Victorians will not be allowed to travel more than 5km away from home for shopping and only one person will be able to go shopping once per day.

Originally published as $3500 Bunnings lockdown panic buy