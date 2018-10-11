350 jobs to be created as coal seam gas fields expand

FILE PHOTO: The wells will connect to existing QGC gas processing plants and will bring approximately 930 petajoules of gas to market over the next three decades.

SHELL has announced plans to develop its next wave of onshore natural gas fields in the Surat Basin to supply gas to domestic and export customers for the next 30 years.

During 2019 and 2020, Shell will progressively drill 250 new gas wells as part of the QGC venture in the Western Downs region of Queensland.

The wells will connect to existing QGC gas processing plants and will bring approximately 930 petajoules of gas to market over the next three decades.

Called "Project Goog-a-binge", its name was gifted by the Iman Traditional Owners.

Goog-a-binge, is the Iman word for scrub turkey, a significant totem for this group, and found across the region.

The majority of Project Goog-a-binge will take place on Iman traditional territory.

Shell Australia chairman Zoe Yujnovich said Project Goog-a-binge would further boost Queensland's regional economy and demonstrated Shell's commitment to bring more gas to market.

"Project Goog-a-binge will deliver more and cleaner energy for both our Australian and LNG export customers for decades," Ms Yujnovich said.

"The project is expected to create or sustain up to 350 jobs, the majority of which will be in regional Queensland and generate business opportunities for local suppliers - a substantial and ongoing boost for the local economy," she said.

In the first half of 2018, Shell has already spent $140 million in Toowoomba and Surat Basin communities on goods and services supporting its existing operations.

The company supplies around 60% of Queensland's domestic gas demand through both QGC and Arrow Energy.