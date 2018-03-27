Menu
TAKE OFF: Snag a cheap flight for under $35 - but you'll have to get in quick.
News

$35 flights on offer in Tigerair flash sale

Jasmine Minhas
by
27th Mar 2018 1:45 PM

IF you're planning to travel between August and September this year, you can snag a cheap flight for under $35 but you'll have to get in quick.

In their latest flash sale "Buy Low, Fly High", Tigerair is offering flights from Coffs Harbour to Sydney for just $39.95, and Coffs Harbour to Melbourne for $66.95.

Tickets to Sydney are available for travel between July 30-September 10, and to Melbourne between July 25-September 12.

The sale ends on Thursday at 12pm or until sold out. Click here.

A total of 40 routes are on offer, with long haul flights like Sydney to Perth selling for just $99.95.

