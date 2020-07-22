$3.2m training hub opens as Coffs’ healthcare industry booms

Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee have officially opened the Nursing and Allied Health Hub at TAFE Coffs Harbour.

A $3.2 million health training hub has opened in Coffs Harbour as the city anticipates a boom in healthcare jobs.

The Nursing and Allied Health Hub at TAFE Coffs Harbour was officially opened today by Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Dr Geoff Lee and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

Due to the city's ageing population, coupled with the $200 million upgrade of Coffs Harbour Health Campus that is currently underway, the healthcare industry is set to become the region's largest employer in 2021.

Mr Singh said the new training hub aims to help meet this growing demand for skilled workers.

"With an ageing demographic there'll be a bigger focus on health across the whole north coast region," Mr Singh said.

"If people can grow up here they can get their training here, and also get jobs here - and I think that's a really big benefit for Coffs Harbour."

Mr Singh and Dr Lee were given demonstrations from staff of the practical teaching that will take place at the multipurpose facility.

The new industry-standard health training facilities will allow local students to study a wider range of courses, including in key areas of demand such as Dental Technology, Aged Care and Aboriginal Health.

"This is a wonderful additional to TAFE's campus here, it is all about hands-on practical work and it's about equipping our students with the skills needed for 21st century healthcare," Dr Lee said.

"We're crying out for skilled people in these areas."

The city has been undergoing an allied health and aged care revolution over recent years, with a number of new projects dovetailing together to improve the region's standing as a retirement capital.

This includes Southern Cross University's $12 million Allied Health Centre which was completed late last year, and the $100 million Shoreline Park Beach luxury retirement village and aged care centre which is currently under construction.