Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The on ramp linking the M1 to the Gateway Motorway is shut after a truck rolled this morning. Long delays are expected.
The on ramp linking the M1 to the Gateway Motorway is shut after a truck rolled this morning. Long delays are expected.
News

32 pallets of mess leaves highway closed after truck rolls

by Tanya French and Cormac Pearson
19th Dec 2020 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The major link between the Pacific Motorway and Gateway Motorway is closed after a truck rolled earlier this morning.

The on ramp from the M1 onto the Gateway Motorway at Eight Mile Plains northbound was shut just after 5am.

Emergency services were called to the truck roll over at 5:09am where paramedics treated the driver who was able to remove himself from the truck.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The truck was transporting refrigerated goods and crews have had to unload 32 pallets of McCains chips from the rolled truck.

 

 

Police advise the truck rolled over at the Exit 16/Levington Road on ramp.

All lanes are blocked.

Diversions are in place and long delays are expected.

The truck rollover on the Gateway motorway. Photo: Rosanna Kingsun
The truck rollover on the Gateway motorway. Photo: Rosanna Kingsun

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.

MORE NEWS:

HOLIDAY HEARTBREAK: BORDER COULD SHUT TO GREATER SYDNEY

MAN KILLED DURING TAXI RANK FIGHT

Originally published as 32 pallets of mess: Gateway closed after truck roll

road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ behind Australian tourism boom

        Premium Content ‘Hemsworth effect’ behind Australian tourism boom

        Travel Australia’s most popular travel destinations for 2020 have been revealed, and it seems we have one famous family to thank.

        MAJOR COUP: Look who’s coming to Coffs Harbour next March

        Premium Content MAJOR COUP: Look who’s coming to Coffs Harbour next March

        News Two of the biggest teams in AFL will be hitting it out at C.ex Stadium in 2021

        BIG HEART: Club secures life-saving equipment

        Premium Content BIG HEART: Club secures life-saving equipment

        Health The Golden Dog gets critical machine to continue roll out across regional towns

        UPDATED: Man dies after crash near Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content UPDATED: Man dies after crash near Coffs Harbour

        News The man, believed to be in his 70s, died after crashing into a tree