3000km to keep Kate's legacy alive

Jasmine Minhas | 25th Jul 2017 1:30 PM
ON A MISSION: Andrew Biszczak will reach Coffs Harbour today. Inset: Kate Turner.
ON A MISSION: Andrew Biszczak will reach Coffs Harbour today. Inset: Kate Turner.

IT WAS at young Kate Turner's funeral when Andrew Biszczak knew something needed to be done.

Kate suffered from epidermolysis bullosa, a rare disease where the skin peels and blisters at the slightest touch and is likened to living with third degree burns.

Kate was a dedicated ambassador for DEBRA Australia, trying her best to raise awareness of EB around the country, and raise funds for a cure.

The Turner and Bizczak families became close friends two years prior to Kate's passing, and ran fundraisers together to support Kate.

Jasmine Minhas

After her passing, Andrew spent two years trying to tally up corporate sponsors for his upcoming major campaign The Million Dollar Run.

The Million Dollar Run aims to raise a minimum of $1 million to help find a cure for people with the rare and shocking skin condition.

Finding no luck with corporate sponsors, the Biszczak family did the unthinkable - they sold their house, their real estate business and all their assets to self-fund the campaign, and Andrew set off for his 3000km journey.

Leaving from Adelaide on April 23, Andrew arrived in Urunga on Monday afternoon and is due to reach Coffs Harbour this morning.

"They live their entire lives in constant, unimaginable pain,” Andrew said.

"There is no cure as yet and with only around 1000 sufferers in Australia, there is also no direct government funding either.”

Andrew has taken on the campaign with the help of 13-year-old Johnny, who suffers from EB.

"I am extremely proud to say that Johnny has joined me on several occasions to share his own story with many groups of people in a way that emotionally engages every audience who is blessed enough to hear him speak,” Andrew said.

Andrew is expected to stay in Coffs Harbour for two days.

To donate visit www.themillion dollarrun.com.au/.

Coffs Coast Advocate
