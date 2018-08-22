$300,000 reward to help solve Sandy Beach mystery

ON THE fifth anniversary of the day Matthew Luke Mitchell was found lying unconscious on the road at Sandy Beach, police announced a $300,000 reward for information to help solve the mystery.

Matthew had sustained serious head injuries and was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he later died on19, 2013.

For years Matthew's father, Peter, has been calling for witnesses to come forward.

"If there is anyone out there who was on Graham Dr on the 17th of August and hasn't spoken to police - please tell them what you know so those responsible can be brought to justice," he said.

"Our son has died and all we want to know is why."

An inquest held in 2016 found Matthew had died of head injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle while he was walking or standing on the road.

The inquest was adjourned after a key witness, who had been at a party with Matthew on Graham Dr that night, failed to appear.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly welcomed the reward, announced on Friday August 17, by NSW Minister for Police Troy Grant.

"We will not give up, and as investigations continue we urge anyone with information, no matter how big or small, to contact Coffs/Clarence Police District or Crime Stoppers."

"Our detectives are specially trained but police need the community's help. We know someone out there knows something and just one small piece of information may help lead detectives to an arrest."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au - click here Information can remain anonymous.