Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew, with father Peter, died in Royal North Shore Hospital on Saturday, September 19, 2013.
Matthew, with father Peter, died in Royal North Shore Hospital on Saturday, September 19, 2013.
News

$300,000 reward to help solve Sandy Beach mystery

Janine Watson
by
22nd Aug 2018 1:00 PM

ON THE fifth anniversary of the day Matthew Luke Mitchell was found lying unconscious on the road at Sandy Beach, police announced a $300,000 reward for information to help solve the mystery.

Matthew had sustained serious head injuries and was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he later died on19, 2013.

For years Matthew's father, Peter, has been calling for witnesses to come forward.

"If there is anyone out there who was on Graham Dr on the 17th of August and hasn't spoken to police - please tell them what you know so those responsible can be brought to justice," he said.

"Our son has died and all we want to know is why."

An inquest held in 2016 found Matthew had died of head injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle while he was walking or standing on the road.

The inquest was adjourned after a key witness, who had been at a party with Matthew on Graham Dr that night, failed to appear.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly welcomed the reward, announced on Friday August 17, by NSW Minister for Police Troy Grant.

"We will not give up, and as investigations continue we urge anyone with information, no matter how big or small, to contact Coffs/Clarence Police District or Crime Stoppers."

"Our detectives are specially trained but police need the community's help. We know someone out there knows something and just one small piece of information may help lead detectives to an arrest."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au - click here Information can remain anonymous.

Related Items

Show More
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Parents speak of enduring impact of son's death

    premium_icon Parents speak of enduring impact of son's death

    News Five years without closure father who lost his son speaks of the enduring pain on the entire family.

    • 22nd Aug 2018 2:00 PM
    Eight Miles of pain with highway upgrade

    premium_icon Eight Miles of pain with highway upgrade

    Council News The future of Eight Mile Lane debated

    • 22nd Aug 2018 1:07 PM
    Education campaign aimed at Coffs backpackers launched

    premium_icon Education campaign aimed at Coffs backpackers launched

    News Campaign tackles issue of illegal collection of fish, shellfish.

    The coast's largest solar project unveiled

    The coast's largest solar project unveiled

    News It comprises more than 1600 solar panels enough to power 116 homes

    Local Partners