30 suburbs blacklisted from iconic island camping

If you live in one of these postcodes and want to book a camping trip on North Stradbroke Island this weekend you can forget about it.

The leading camping operator on Stradbroke Island is not accepting bookings and will cancel or postpone existing bookings from visitors from eight southside postcodes - including inner-city suburbs like West End and South Brisbane.

Minjerribah Camping is not accepting bookings from several southeast postcodes where two women infected with coronavirus visited after returning from Melbourne.

"Due to COVID-19 a business decision has been made to not accept any further bookings from New South Wales, Victoria and any Queensland-affected areas with the postcode 4101, 4109, 4110, 4114, 4118, 4125, 4127 and 4300 and to cancel or postpone existing bookings from these areas," an automated message on the company's phone line reads.

The Minjerribah Camping website states the business will not accept reservations from selected Queensland post

CEO of the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation Cameron Costello told the Courier-Mail the decision was made to protect the vulnerable local community.

"The island has an extra-vulnerable community of aboriginal population and elderly," Mr Costello said.

"When the Logan incident happened there was a list of postcodes where they had visited, so we have put restrictions (on those areas).

"Those restrictions get lifted on Monday.

"We're really pleased to be able to say because of the great work of the Queensland Government we are able to lift those restrictions."

Mr Costello said the decision to blanket ban postcodes was not taken lightly.

"Some of our most valued customers are from those postcodes, so it's been very difficult," he said.

"There was instances where people were booking and they were lying about their postcodes … because people were trying to slip through we just had to have a blanket for those areas.

"Some people were saying I've got the same postcode but I'm not from that suburb, when they actually were.

Amity Point on Stradbroke Island. Picture: Russell Shakespeare

"We had to draw the line because of the safety issue."

Stradbroke Ferries said there was "no issue" with catching the ferry over to Stradbroke Island for any Queensland residents over the weekend.

"If you're a Queensland resident, the ferries don't have any restrictions, the camping is a different business," a customer service representative said.

LIST OF POSTCODES

4101: West End, South Brisbane, Highgate Hill

4109: Macgregor, Sunnybank Hills, Sunnybank, Robertson

4110: Acacia Ridge, Willawong, Pallara, Heathwood, Larapinta

4114: Woodridge, Logan Central, Kingston

4118: Regents Park, Browns Plains, Forestdale, Heritage Park, Hillcrest

4125: Park Ridge, Munruben, Park Ridge South

4127: Clacks Creek, Daisy Hill, Springwood, Priestdale

4300: Goodna, Augustine Heights, Springfield Lakes,

