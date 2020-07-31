Menu
Foodies Nights Markets will be held in Coffs for one night this weekend. Attendees are reminded to maintain social distancing of 1.5m while at the markets.
News

Things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

Jasmine Minhas
31st Jul 2020 3:15 PM
LOOKING for things to do on the Coffs Coast this week? Here's some inspiration. These events have all been identified as Covid Safe.

Foodies Markets Coffs Harbour

What: Foodies Nights Markets is coming to Coffs for one night this weekend. There'll be plenty of food, dessert and retail stalls, as well as kids amusements and music at this Covid Safe event.

As a condition of entry you must sign in with your full name and mobile number - and you're asked to please bring your own pen. Always social distance and leave a 1.5m space between fellow attendees. Attendees are also asked to bring their own chair and picnic rug.

Fur friends are welcome on a lead, and part of a $2 entry fee will be donated to Rural Aid.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground. Free parking onsite.

When: Saturday from 12pm-7pm.

 

Harbourside Markets

What: All your favourite local food and fresh produce vendors are back at the weekly Harbourside Markets, as well as art and craft, jewellery, clothing, beauty products, plants, vintage and collectable stalls.

All stalls are well spaced for safe browsing, and to help ensure the markets are Covid Safe attendees are asked to bring along their own chairs and picnic blankets.

Dogs are permitted at the markets as long as they are on a lead.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Sunday from 8am-2pm.

Harbourside Markets. Attendees are reminded to maintain social distancing of 1.5m.
Sunday Session with Tahlia Matheson

What: What do you get when you cross the songwriting integrity of Kasey Chambers, the storytelling capabilities of Kelsea Bellerini and a tinge of Emylou Harris? You get the sweet country sounds of Byron Shire's Tahlia Matheson.

Tahlia will be playing at the Hoey Moey's Sunday Session this weekend.

Attendees are reminded to maintain social distancing.

Where: Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday from 1pm-4.30pm.

