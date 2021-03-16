Menu
Two year old busted driving car on dad’s lap

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
16th Mar 2021 10:37 AM

 

A South Australian father has been fined more than $400 for allowing his child to sit unrestrained on his lap and steer a car around a carpark.

Mt Gambier police were called to a parking lot in Valley Lakes about 2pm on Sunday following reports a vehicle had been driving "erratically" over kerbs in an "uncontrolled manner".

Police said they were "surprised" to find an SUV being steered by a two-year-old child, who was sitting on the lap of a 40-year-old man sitting in the driver's seat.

"The child was unrestrained and was surprisingly not a particularly good driver," South Australia Police said in a statement.

At the time, other cars and families with young children were in the area.

"Luckily, no persons were injured as a result of this parent's behaviour," police said.

The man was issued an on-the-spot fine of $764 for failing to ensure a passenger under 16 years was wearing a seatbelt or child restraint and drive with a person on lap.

He also lost three demerit points.

