No luxury home is complete without a helipad like the one found at 91 Gatelys Rd.

WHEN it comes to property, there is probably no better person than I – a lifetime renter – to run the rule over five of the Coffs Coast’s most expensive homes.

Because what I may not know about adequate insulation and furniture not made out of milk crates, I more than make up for with my knowledge of helipads and 250-year-old Indonesian doors.

So here are just a few examples of what more than $2 million will get you around the region.