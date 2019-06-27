$2m for Izzy ‘enough for now’: Folau fundraiser paused

A campaign to raise funds to support ex-Wallaby Israel Folau's legal stoush with Rugby Australia has been "paused" after donations topped $2 million. SUBSCRIBE FOR THE DETAILS

The Australian Christian Lobby, which set up the fundraiser on its website, said the flow of donations since it was opened on Tuesday had been overwhelming.

More than 20,000 people had donated more than $2.2 million by Thursday morning.

The ACL Israel Folau fundraiser has be placed on indefinite hold hours after surpassing $2 million mark.

"Your overwhelming support means that Israel Folau has raised enough money for now," the ACL said in a statement on its website.

"ACL, Izzy and everyone involved is humbled and grateful. We are hitting the pause button. But if the case drags on and Israel needs more support, we will reopen this campaign." RELATED: Folau has support of ACL in legal fight

The ACL said the fundraiser not only showed there was support for Folau but a "great movement of quiet Australians have found their voice.

"This cannot be ignored."

Maria and Israel Folau. Picture: Instagram

Folau wanted to raise $3 million for his unfair dismissal case, which he believes amounts to discrimination on religious grounds.

He is seeking $10 million in damages from RA and wants his multimillion-dollar contract reinstated after it was pulled by the association.

OPINION: Support for Folau speak to cultural shift

RA took issue with a social media post by the committed Christian in April that was condemned as homophobic.

Folau had paraphrased a Bible passage saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.

The original Instagram post that saw Folau come under fire from Rugby Australia.

The ACL effort replaced an earlier campaign on GoFundMe that was taken down by the platform for breaching its service guidelines.

Folau on Wednesday said he was humbled by the strength of the public support for his cause.

"To those who have criticised me, I bear no ill will towards you. You have every right to express your own beliefs and opinions," he posted on Instagram.

- with AAP

Folau asked supporters for donations to fund his legal fees in a video.