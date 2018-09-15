$2.7m childcare centre proposal touted for town

The site of a proposed new childcare centre for West Ballina.

The site of a proposed new childcare centre for West Ballina. Google

A LONG-vacant site could have new life in the form of a childcare centre.

A development application has this week been lodged to Ballina Shire Council for the $2.7 million facility at 27-37 Kalinga St, behind River St in West Ballina.

The DA was lodged by town planning firm Newton Denny Chapelle, on behalf of Calardu Ballina, on Wednesday.

The proposal would have room for 140 children and would comprise 1071 square metres of floor area, with 1081 square metres of outdoor play area.

The plans include nine individual rooms for "age specific child groupings" a "dedicated cot room" for younger children, a commercial kitchen and laundry facilities.

According to the DA, the centre - located between The Good Guys and Park View Funeral Home - would employ 32 full time equivalent staff and would require 35 car parking spaces.

A pre-DA lodgement meeting was held in May, involving a town planner, engineer and architect working for the applicant and Ballina Shire Council staff.

Among key issues identified in the meeting was 2.1 metre high acoustic fencing planned for the River St side, which would be contrary to the council's Development Control Plan.

Stacked parking and vehicular access were also raised as concerns, and the planning company lodged a revised plan to accompany the application.

They have planned, also, to split the existing block in two, to create a new strata lot alongside the centre.

This would be subject to a separate development application.