Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

261 cannabis plants seized during police search

30th Oct 2018 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 54-YEAR-OLD man will appear in Lismore Local Court today to face serious drug charges after more than 200 cannabis plants were found at a Northern Rivers property.

Lismore police will allege that on October 24 they executed a search warrant on a property at Bungawalbin.

Police located 261 cannabis plants and 185 grams of cannabis leaf.

At 12.15pm on Monday police arrested a 54-year-old Bungawalbin man at Woodburn police station.

He was conveyed to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with a number of serious drug offences, including cultivating and possessing a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will appear in court today.

cannabis northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Maccas hurled back at staff by drunken drive-through customer

    premium_icon Maccas hurled back at staff by drunken drive-through...

    Crime NOT a McHappy meal - drunken customer hurled food back at drive-through staff before crashing his car. But there was a reason for the man’s behaviour.

    • 30th Oct 2018 6:19 AM
    Report reveals migrant workers stay silent on wage theft

    premium_icon Report reveals migrant workers stay silent on wage theft

    Business The scale of unclaimed wages could be well over $1 billion.

    • 30th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
    Mum's insight into her daily challenge

    premium_icon Mum's insight into her daily challenge

    TV Coffs mum stars in new documentary How 'Mad' Are You?

    Driver who hit cyclists pleads guilty in court

    premium_icon Driver who hit cyclists pleads guilty in court

    Crime He will be sentenced on November 19.

    Local Partners