This is what a $250m home looks like

The stunning home is in Bel Air Rd, a street favoured by the mega-rich and famous including the King, Elvis Presley, and billionaire Howard Hughes. Source: www.realtor.com

ONE of the most expensive houses on the planet has hit the market for an eye-watering $253m, and comes with a fully-stocked champagne room, a wall of candy and $30m in luxury cars thrown in for free.

If you ever wondered how the top 1 per cent of the super rich live, this home answers the question, with seven people employed full-time to staff the massive house which is seven times larger than the average Brisbane block of land.

The pool is a negative edge infinity pool and has a pop-up screen to catch the game with friends. Source: www.realtor.com

The estate, named "Billionaire", has everything the super rich could possibly want including three top-of-the-range gourmet kitchens, 21 full bathrooms, a four-lane bowling alley, an entire wall of giant candy dispensers, five bars, a rooftop helipad, a 40-seat Dolby Atmos theatre and even a wellness spa.

The 3,530 sqm mega-mansion is on Bel Air Road - a street that's been home to the likes of Elvis Presley, Howard Hughes, Alfred Hitchcock, Judy Garland, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and the Beverly Hillbillies TV show house.

A glass wall in the rooftop home office means you easily check if the chopper’s back. Source: www.realtor.com



The Bel Air enclave was where the richest of the rich stayed and played in Los Angeles, including captains of industry and some of the most affluent people in the world, according to owner Bruce Makowsky.

Social night bowls would be outstanding here. Source: www.realtor.com

The luxury American developer, who along with his wife made a fortune off their handbag empire and properties, calls the property his "greatest masterpiece". He put in an outdoor pop-up theatre and four levels of indoor-outdoor entertainment space to make the most of 270 degree views stretching from the "snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains to the sun-drenched shores of Malibu".

The owner is throwing in his cellar full of champagne and wine. Source: www.realtor.com



"After spending lots of time on mega yachts and large private jets that can sell from $50m to $500m, it baffled me that no one was developing luxury real estate at those high levels for the super wealthy," he said - which saw him set up in Beverly Hills, California, to do exactly that.

Not a bad view from the pool, either. Source: www.realtor.com



He was in a helicopter over the hills of Bel Air when he saw what he was after in "the platinum triangle of Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills, and Bel Air".

"The goal with "Billionaire" was simple; every inch of the property in the home had to be innovative, flawless, and meticulously curated. The budget was there is no budget."

Mr Makowsky said he went on the worldwide shopping spree to find "the richest materials the world had to offer, taking it upon myself to personally organise each and every detail" for the home.

Oh my dentist! What a lolly selection in the games room. Source: www.realtor.com

Cutting edge security and sight and sound technology were put in to ensure it was "a home that would leave you in utter amazement".

Among other features available were a billiard room, gym, fire pit, fitness centre, golf, playground, sauna and steam room.

The owner is selling the estate with over 100 art installations. Source: www.realtor.com



"'Billionaire' comes completely furnished like no other estate in the world. There are over a hundred incredible art installations that will leave you speechless. I could go on for days talking about this property," he said.

I’ve heard of a crystal slipper, but stairs? Source: www.realtor.com