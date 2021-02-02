One person has the key to solve Steven Goldsmith's murder

Police say one person who provided anonymous tips for a 20-year homicide investigation may hold the key to a final arrest in the murder of Steven Goldsmith.

Police say one person who provided anonymous tips for a 20-year homicide investigation may hold the key to a final arrest in the murder of Steven Goldsmith.

ONE person likely holds the key to solving a 20-year cold case homicide investigation, say police, who today announced a $250,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of then 28-year-old Steven Goldsmith's killer.

Mr Goldsmith, an arborist who worked in Toowoomba, was last seen on July 10, 2000, when he went to his local Merthyr Village shopping centre in Brisbane's inner-city New Farm and withdrew $3,000 from a Commonwealth Bank ATM.

CCTV footage of Steven Goldsmith, taken on July 10, 2000 at the Merthyr Village shopping centre. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

At the time, Mr Goldsmith was living just a few hundred metres away on Sydney St, after having moved to Australia from the UK in 1995, before he later gained residency.

Police yesterday gave the case a fresh public push, as they work to reinterview witnesses and Mr Goldsmith's associates.

When police learned of his disappearance days after his last sighting was captured on the shopping centre's CCTV, police attended Mr Goldsmith's home where they located his vehicle, car keys, credit cards, passport and driver's license.

Hauntingly, Mr Goldsmith still had a load of washing in the dryer.

Steven Goldsmith was living and New Farm and worked in Toowoomba at the time of his disappearance. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

Yesterday, Police Minister Mark Ryan announced a $250,000 reward was on offer, as well as indemnity for any person involved in the crime who did not commit the crime that comes forward.

Mr Ryan pleaded for one person in particular- who anonymously contacted police four times between 2000 and 2006 - to again make contact.

"Police need the help of the community," Mr Ryan said.

"There is one person in particular who they are directly appealing to. This person has provided anonymous information about what happened to Steven over the years."

Police Detective Inspector Damien Hansen said the person - like anyone who comes forward with information and is not the principle offender- would be granted indemnity from prosecution.

"(This person had) direct knowledge, direct and specific knowledge of what happened," he said.

"The information is too specific for it to not be from an associate of a person responsible or being present when it occurred."

He said there was no clear motive for Mr Goldsmith's murder.

Steven Goldsmith moved from the UK in 1995. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

Det Insp Hansen said Mr Goldsmith's elderly parents, David and Lesley Goldsmith, were hopeful to get closure about their son's disappearance, while Mr Ryan pleaded for anyone with information to come forward." … If at the very least to deliver justice for Mr Goldsmith, but, there is also a reward on offer," he said.

If you can help, contact police.

Policelink: 131444

Originally published as $250k reward: One person holds key to 20-year cold case