25 years of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

Host a morning tea and support those affected by cancer. Jonno Colfs

For 25 years, Cancer Council's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea has brought together millions of Australians dunking teabags and downing scones in support of those affected by cancer.

This year the official day to host a morning tea is May 24, but you are welcome to host at any time in May or June. By hosting or attending an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea, participants will help Cancer Council NSW continue life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and support programs.

Since Australia's Biggest Morning Tea began in 1994, more than $192 million has been raised by hosting morning teas.

Christina Mastoris, Communications and Events Coordinator at Cancer Council NSW, is encouraging everyone to put on the kettle.

"Taking part is easy - simply register online as a host, set a date in May or June and start sending out your invites.”

Register at biggestmorningtea.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85 to receive a free morning tea host kit.